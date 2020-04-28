Senate approves Buhari’s request for N850 billion from capital market to fund 2020 budget

The Senate has approved a fresh request by President Muhammadu Buhari to raise a loan of N850 billion from the capital market to fund the 2020 budget.

The loan request, which was speedily approved by the Senate, was sequel to a letter by the Present Muhammadu Buhari requesting for its approval.

Upon its approval, the Senate assigned the task of getting details of the loan request from the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, to its committees on Finance and Appropriation.

Details later…..