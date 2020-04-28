Senate approves Buhari’s request for N850 billion from capital market to fund 2020 budget

Latest NewsTop News
By Osaretin Osadebamwen-Abuja
Lawan and Buhari, covid-19, coronavirus, lockdown
Lawan and Buhari

The Senate has approved a fresh request by President Muhammadu Buhari to raise a loan of N850 billion from the capital market to fund the 2020 budget.

The loan request, which was speedily approved by the Senate, was sequel to a letter by the Present Muhammadu Buhari requesting for its approval.

Upon its approval, the Senate assigned the task of getting details of the loan request from the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, to its committees on Finance and Appropriation.

Details later…..

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: Akinlade demands checks on porous Ogun international borders

Latest News

COVID-19: Gombe to repatriate 11,700 Almajiri boys to their states of origin

Latest News

COVID-19: Fayemi slashes Ekiti political appointees’ salaries by 50%

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Kogi CJ releases 35 inmates from prisons 

Comments