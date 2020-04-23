COVID-19: Anambra index case discharged from isolation centre

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has instructed the commissioner for health, Dr Vincent Okpala to release the index case from isolation centre after being certified negative to the COVID-19 by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

Obiano gave the directive yesterday, Wednesday, during a special broadcast to update Anambrans on the latest development on the COVID-19 index case in the state.

“Ndi Anambra, I am here to give you an update you on our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Anambra State.

In my last address to you on Saturday, April 18, 2020, I informed you that the first post-treatment test of the COVID-19 index case in Anambra State had returned negative. Today, I am delighted to tell you that the second test on our index case has also returned negative. Following the NCDC protocol on COVID-19, therefore, I have asked the commissioner of health to discharge him from our protective care centre” he said.

According to him, the state government has also made some arrangements to decontaminate his home to ensure that there is no further incident.

“Following the good news we have received on our index case, we have submitted the samples of the 36 remaining people that had direct contact with him for testing. This is to ensure that we do not leave any loopholes in our fight against this pandemic. I will keep you posted on the outcome of the tests once the results are out,” he said.

Obiano commended the resilience, patience and cooperation of Anambra people so far in the fight against COVID-19.

He, however, said the danger is not over yet, stating that he counts on the people’s support and commitment as they fight to finish the pandemic.

He also reiterated that all boundaries with neighbouring states remain completely closed and only people on essential services and haulage trucks with essential commodities are allowed passage after a stringent check and confirmation by the security personnel at the boundaries.

“From today onwards, it has become compulsory to wear a face mask in Anambra State.

Anyone who is seen outside his home without a face mask shall be guilty of breaking the Anambra State Protocol on COVID-19. This principle shall be enforced by all Traditional rulers, Religious Leaders, the Presidents General, Women Leaders, Market Association Leaders, Youth Association Leaders and every community leader that has an influence on our people.

We encourage our people to make their own masks to ensure availability of masks. However, polyester and polythene materials must not be used in making masks” he said.

