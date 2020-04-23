COVID-19: NABTEB postpones 2020 May/June examinations indefinitely

The management of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) yesterday in Benin announced the indefinite postponement of the 2020 May/June Ordinary Level Certificate Examinations.

In a statement by the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, she explained that the postponement was due to the rising cases of the COVID-19.

Mrs Isiugo-Abanihe stated that the 2020 May/June series of the NABTEB Certificate Examinations for in-school candidates, originally scheduled to begin on Monday, 4th May 2020, has now been postponed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the whole world.

The registrar said that a new date will be announced in due course just as registration for the examinations continues.

The statement added: “NABTEB enjoins candidates to continue to positively and productively engage in their studies through e-learning resources made available through radio and television and other safe means while they await further information from the board.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

