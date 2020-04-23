AS the deadly Coronavirus continues to ravage the global community with the various preventive measures so far taken hitting hard on aviation, many have raised the alarm over the imminent collapse of the sector.

Latest to raise the alarm was the Chief Executive Officer of Belujane Konzult, Mr. Chris Aligbe who attributed his fears to the travel restriction which was imposed globally as a measure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aligbe while speaking with some newsmen said the entire spectrum of the sector vis a vis the aviation agencies, the airlines, the ground handling companies and other aviation allied support service providers were already reeling from the impact of the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

To get the sector back on its feet after the coronavirus pandemic, Aligbe advocated for allocations to agencies like the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) which depends on the flights to generate revenues to run the 22 airports under its purview. According to the aviation analyst, with the suspension of flights by both domestic and foreign airlines, FAAN revenue base, both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue, has disappeared even as he declared that for airlines to remain alive after the pandemic, the government must support them with grants to stay afloat and keep people in their employ.

He said though the airlines as well as ground handling companies like the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCo) and the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) are private businesses, they contribute to the country’s GDP with the employments they create and the taxes they pay.

Aligbe noted that just like FAAN, the Nigerian Air Space Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) as well as the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) need some lifeline to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Aligbe while saying NAMA which depends on overflight charges, air route charges to sustain its operation was suffering because there were no flights further said: “Every aspect of the industry is impacted particularly because of the revenues in the industry depends on the flights whether it is aeronautical or non-aeronautical. The more flights you have into an airport, the more likely businesses will develop around the airport. “The main revenue generation, the passenger sale charge (PSC), the ticket sale charge (TSC), that is the main revenue that is generated and shared among the parastatals particularly like the regulatory body that does not engage in business like the AIB and NIMET though NIMET engages in business limitedly. But FAAN engages in business and its business is dependent on a lot of flights that come in; the landing and parking charges, the rentals, and all other businesses whether you are talking about airport charges, whether you are talking about toll gate charges, duty-free shops or eateries, restaurants, it all depends on whether the people are coming, it depends on the travelling passengers and more importantly it depends on meeters and greeters.

“Now FAAN cannot get that because flights are not coming, all businesses are shut down and more importantly on the side of FAAN, they are losing both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues. They have lost it and there is no other place for them to generate any fund.”

Police Arrest 30 Footballers For Violating Lockdown In Kano

The Police Command in Kano on Tuesday confirmed it had arrested 30 youths allegedly involved in a football match in defiance to the lockdown order imposed on the state to contain the spread of the Coronavirus virus. Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the Commands’ spokesman, made the disclosure in an interview with the… Read full story

Seyi Makinde Announces New Appointments

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu as his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora. This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Moses Alao, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media… Read full story

COVID-19: UN Study Reveals ‘Baffling’ Inequality In Distance Learning

A study by the United Nations (UN) and some partners has revealed a “baffling” disparity in digitally-based distance learning around the world. This is coming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced the closure of schools in 191 countries, leaving most of the world’s students at home… Read full story

COVID-19: Another WHO Staff Tests Positive In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday confirmed that another official of World Health Organisation (WHO) has tested positive of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of active cases in the state to three. The Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this… Read full story

US Senate Passes Additional $484bn COVID-19 Relief Package

The United States Senate on Tuesday passed an additional coronavirus relief package worth $484 billion (N181 trillion) to address emerging public health and economic challenges occasioned by the pandemic. Specifically, this will replenish a depleted loan package for small businesses and provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus… Read full story

Kyari: Buhari Writes Borno Community, Says ‘Borno Has Lost An Outstanding Personality’

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and some leading traditional rulers, commiserating with them on the passing of their illustrious son and his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari. Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday… Read full story

North Korean Media Silent On Kim’s Whereabouts As Speculation On Health Rages

North Korean state media on Wednesday made no mention of leader Kim Jong Un’s health or whereabouts, a day after intense international speculation over his health was sparked by media reports he was gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure… Read full story

Coronavirus Hits Morocco Prison As 68 Test Positive

Sixty-eight people, mostly staff, have come down with the coronavirus at a prison in the southern Moroccan city of Ouarzazate, prison authorities said on Tuesday, without reporting any deaths. Earlier this month Morocco released 5,645 prisoners – some of them in poor health – to help reduce the risk of the coronavirus… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Increasing Lawlessness Of Security Agencies

THE unusual circumstances which the advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic has foisted on many countries of the world, including Nigeria, has, in turn, elicited unusual official responses such as total or partial lockdown of activities. One of the significant consequences of restrictive orders is transient impairment… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE