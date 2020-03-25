As concerted efforts are being made to stop the spread of the pandemic, coronavirus, Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace has announced the suspension of all its flight service.

In a statement signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Toyin Olajide, Air Peace said: “It is with a great sense of responsibility that we have decided, in the best interest of our nation, our passengers and workforce, to suspend scheduled flight operations for 23 days effective 23.00hrs on Friday, March 27, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This difficult decision was reached in order to, not only, support the efforts of the Federal Government and other stakeholders in curbing the spread of this virus in our nation but also to protect our teeming passengers and our staff from becoming victims of the pandemic.”

The airline said that passengers’ traffic in the last three weeks had slumped drastically as a result of this pandemic, “so it is therefore very unwise to continue raking up avoidable costs that the airline could ill afford.

“Continuation of flight operations in the present circumstances we find ourselves as airlines could lead to the total collapse of any airline hence, the need to quickly stem the rising financial burden and costs of operations.

“While the suspension is on, we are, however, willing to do special flights both for the government and our people. Normal scheduled flight operations shall resume on April 20, 2020. We regret any inconvenience this decision may have caused our teeming passengers,” the airline also said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

VIDEO: Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to a release by the Bauchi State government, signed by Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mukhtar Gididado. The statement made public on Tuesday contained that, “this is to inform the general public that the result of the six… See the video

Lagos Markets To Shut Down On Friday

Lagos markets, offices, showrooms, and warehouses operating under the umbrella of Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, will shut down, on Friday, over the raging coronavirus epidemic. In a statement issued this morning and signed by Comrade Christopher Okpala and Comrade… Read full story