COVID-19: Adamawa govt orders reopening of schools October 12th

The Adamawa State Government has announced that schools are to reopen on Monday, October 12, 2020.

This is according to a statement by the press secretary to the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

According to the governor, the directive relates to both public and private schools across the state.

Fintiri regretted the long closure of schools alongside other sectors of the economy saying it was a proactive measure to stem the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

According to the statement;

“I am pleased to announce Monday, October 12th as the date for resumption of academic activities from the basic to tertiary levels haven wasted so much time.

“As a government, we will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

Consequently, the governor directed the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to meet with stakeholders in the sector to discuss modalities for the reopening of schools.

The governor similarly directed school managers to observe COVID-19 protocols and provide the necessary requirements needed for the safety of students.

He warned that “schools must ensure the washing of hands at entry points, use of facemask and hand sanitizers as well as social distancing and proper hygiene as any institution or school found wanting risks closure and sanctioning.”

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri also advised parents to take interest in the health of their children and wards by assisting schools and providing the basic requirements needed for their children in the fight against the pandemic.

