I’ll be a better governor in 2023, says Bayo Adelabu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Chief Bayo Adelabu, has said he would be a better governor in 2023.

Adelabu, who spoke during a media parley and lunch with journalists in the state, added that he was grateful that he did not win the 2019 election.

According to the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, losing the election has afforded him the opportunity of knowing more about how progressives in the state operate.

This is just as he added that, unlike before, he has warmed himself into the heart of the grassroots and members of his APC.

“Everything this administration promised the people of the state is still on their wish list 16 months after coming on board. With the calibre of people that have returned to APC, no party can stand the way of our party,” he said.

Adelabu was full of thanks to God for sparing his life to reach 50 years, noting that his grandfather, Adegoke Adelabu and father AbdulRauf Adelabu, both died aged 43 and 33 respectively.

He said almost two years after Governor Seyi Makinde was inaugurated, nothing concrete could be pointed to as achievement of PDP-led government.

“No state needs a governor before salary is paid. When salary is paid through statutory allocations and it goes straight to the Accountant General, they take it to the bank and they pay. Why must that be the major achievement of any governor?

“And when you embark too much on populist programmes, which, in most cases, are not always giving the state sustainable development, it is more about immediate consumption.

“Populist programmes are short-lived. Within a short period, people will know that this man doesn’t really have so much to offer in terms of sustainable infrastructural development.

“It is going to two years now, can you point at one or two major projects that this government has completed? Everything is still on their wish list and if wishes were horses, beggars would ride,” he said.

