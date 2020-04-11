COVID-19: 13 new cases reported; 11 in Lagos, one in Delta, one in Kano

As of 9:30 pm on Saturday, 11th April, 13 new cases of coronavirus were reported with 11 from Lagos, one from Delta and one from Kano.

As of Saturday, there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.

As at 9:30pm 11th April, there are

318 confirmed cases

70 discharged

10 deaths

Lagos- 174

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1