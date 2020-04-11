COVID-19: 13 new cases reported; 11 in Lagos, one in Delta, one in Kano

Latest NewsTop News
By

As of 9:30 pm on Saturday, 11th April, 13 new cases of coronavirus were reported with 11 from Lagos, one from Delta and one from Kano.

As of Saturday, there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.

As at 9:30pm 11th April, there are

318 confirmed cases
70 discharged
10 deaths

Lagos- 174
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 13 new cases, toll rises to 318

Latest News

Man who tested positive for coronavirus was 75-year-old ex-ambassador, attended…

Latest News

DamyQue set for music domination

Latest News

COVID-19: Chinese firm donates to Imo govt

Comments