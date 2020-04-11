COVID-19 lockdown: Worship from your homes, Okowa tells Christians

With three cases including a fatality of COVID-19 already recorded in Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has finally confirmed that the stay-at-home order of the state government subsists during the Easter celebrations.

He, therefore, directed Christians in the state to worship and celebrate the Resurrection Sunday Worship in their homes to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa thanked Deltans for their continued support during the debacle.

“In consonance with the rules and according to international best practices as enunciated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state government urges Deltans, especially Christians to worship from home as the lockdown order is still in force.

“We thank Deltans for their support so far and urge them to continue to obey relevant instructions as it has become apparent that the virus is spreading in the state.

“We will continue to partner the Federal Government on effective implementation of its regulations on measures to curtail further spread of the virus in our state and country,’’ the governor said.

The governor in the statement also confirmed the third case of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, adding that the patient was in a good state.

“Earlier today, a third case of the COVID-19 was confirmed in the state and the patient is already receiving attention in one of our facilities designated for that purpose.

“I am pleased to report that the patient is in stable condition and is responding well to treatment from our team of medical professionals,” he disclosed.

