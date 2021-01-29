Court vacates order to treat El-Zakzaky’s wife as counsel says she is now free of COVID-19

Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court has vacated the order directing the state government to treat Zeenatu, wife of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

The order was granted on the 26th January following application by her counsel, Femi Falana, that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon the application, the trial judge ordered that she should be taken to hospital for treatment.

However, on 28th January, counsel for Zeenatu filed another application asking the court to vacate the order on the grounds that his client (Zeenatu) is now in good health condition.

According to the application, “the situation has changed as the second defendant (Zeenatu) regained her good health and the unfettered access to medical facilities granted her by the Correctional Services Centre, Kaduna.

In his ruling on the application, Justice Kurada ruled that the application is hereby granted and the court has vacated the earlier order issued on 26th January.

