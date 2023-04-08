An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo on Thursday restrained the PDP and its agents from going ahead with the conduct of the proposed congresses in the State till the determination of the substantive suit.

The State High Court presided over by Justice A O Oyebiyi, restrained the party and its affiliates from conducting the state congresses scheduled for between March 27 and April 22,2023.

This is sequel to the restraining order of interlocutory injunction against the PDP sought by some members of the party in the Suit No. HOS/m 262/2022 on account of some unresolved issues within the party as regards the outstanding 118 wards executives which invariably affect the local governments and state congresses.

Consequently, Justice Oyebiyi restrained the party and its agents from conducting any congress as being planned until the determination of the substansive suit slated for Monday, 17th April, 2023

After the submission of the Counsel to the plaintiffs, Barrister Kehinde Adesiyan, the court ordered as follows: “17/4/2023 for the hearing of the Motion on Notice.

In the meantime, parties are admonished to maintain the status quo as at today pending the hearing and the determination of the Motion on Notice which has been fixed for 17/04/2023”.