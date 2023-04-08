The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to pray for the triumph of justice in the country and rekindle their hope for a new and purposeful order that derives only from the will of the people.

In its message to mark the occasion of the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, the main opposition party observed that this year’s Easter is coming at the time Nigerians are despondent over the outcome of the 2023 general elections, saying that the occasion serves as an assurance that no matter how long falsehood and manipulation appear to thrive, the truth will surely prevail at the end of the day.

The message issued by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, added: “This season rekindles humanity’s assurance of victory of life over death, hope over despair, justice over injustice and the triumph of the Will of the people over the selfish and parochial scheme of an arrogant, selfish, corrupt and manipulative few.”

The PDP said that it is saddened that Nigerians are again observing a celebration such as Easter in hardship, fear, insecurity and hopelessness occasioned by the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Our party, therefore, charges Nigerians to persevere in prayers and continue to care for, show love and share with one another at this critical time in hope for a better nation under a people-enthroned leadership.

“The PDP assures of its utmost resolve to take every lawful action in the determination to retrieve the Presidential mandate freely given by the people to our Party and Candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the February 25, 2023, Presidential election so that Nigerians can have the breath of fresh air under a purposeful leadership that they eagerly yearn for.

The PDP felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a happy Easter celebration,” the party stated.

