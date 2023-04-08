Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 60-year-old man, Umar Ahmad Gwallaga and his 2 sons, Nasiru Umar Gwallaga, 42, and Usman Umar, 39, for alleged arson committed on Friday, 7th March, 2023.

The offence was committed when the old man led his 2 sons at Bara village on the Bauchi-Gombe Federal highway and attacked personnel of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) who were on their legal and official duties.

While confirming the incident, Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili narrated that on the said date, one of the sons drove a Mitsubishi Pajero Vehicle with registration number, BAU 976HB with members of his family heading towards Gombe.

The PPRO further narrated that the vehicle was stopped by the FRSC personnel but the driver refused to stop and dangerously drove past the personnel.

On his way back, the FRSC personnel were on duty and stopped him again, demanded for his vehicle particulars but rather than oblige, he acted violently and in the process injured one of the FRSC personnel.

The driver was then said to gone to mobilize his father and another of his brother and jointly attacked the FRSC personnel as well as in the process, set the FRSC operational/patrol vehicle ablaze and burnt it completely.

Ahmed Wakili said that the three suspects have been arrested by the Kirfi Division of the Police which is currently investigating the incident to ascertain the real cause.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan has directed that the case be transferred to the SCIID for further discreet investigation after which the suspects will be charged to court to face the full wrath of the law.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE