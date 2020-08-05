Court restores varsity lecturer’s professorial rank

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria sitting in Owerri, Imo State, has ordered the restoration of Professor Vincent Ele Asor to his rank as a professor at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

Asor had taken the university to court in Suit No: NICN/OW/29/2019, challenging his demotion by the governing council of the university vide a letter dated May 20, 2019.

He also said he was not given the opportunity to defend himself, but the university said he had the opportunity to present his Letter of Transfer of Service from previous institutions where he had worked, but he failed to do so.

Delivering judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Ibrahim Suleiman Galadima, granted six of the seven reliefs sought by Asor and ordered the defendants to continue to pay the claimant’s salaries, emoluments and allowances as a professor of the institution.

Asor wanted “a declaration that the defendant’s letter of 20/5/2019 titled ‘Council Decision on Staff Audit/Proper Placement’ purporting to revert the claimant’s appointment from the rank of a Professor of Mathematics to Senior Lecturer in the employ of the third defendant is ultra vires, null and void and of no effect;

“That a declaration that his appointment in the service of the third defendant (sic) as a professor is subsisting and valid; a declaration that the reversion of his appointment from the rank of professor of Mathematics to Senior Lecturer in the employ of the third defendant (sic) is not in line with the 2017 Conditions of Service for Senior Staff of the MOUAU.

“A declaration that the failure, refusal, or neglect of the defendant to afford the claimant an opportunity to be heard before the purported reversal of his appointment from the rank of a professor to Senior Lecturer is a breach of the claimant’s right to fair hearing and is therefore unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever;

“An order compelling the defendant to reinstate and or restore the claimant to his post as professor of Mathematics in the MOUAU with all his rights, entitlements and emoluments of office as a professor.

“An order compelling the defendants to continue to pay the claimant’s salaries, emoluments and allowances as a professor of MOUAU, and an order setting aside the defendant’s letter dated 20/5/2019 titled ‘Council Decision on Staff Audit/Proper Placement being that same was null and void’.

In his judgment, Galadima set aside the letter of the governing council of the university dated 20/5/2019, entitled ‘Council Decision on Staff Audit/Proper Placement’, declaring it null and void.

“It is therefore my honest belief that his appointment cannot be subjected to the quirks and vagaries of the defendant in the manner that it was done simply because some of his colleagues in the university community are dissatisfied with his appointment, and I so hold.

“The only way the defendant can succeed in downgrading him is if he accepts a fresh appointment on a downgraded rank or if his current appointment were terminated by the defendant in accordance with the statute and terms and conditions of his appointment.

“On the whole, and for all the reasons above adduced, the invalidation and withdrawal of the professorial appointment of the claimant by the defendant vide Exhibit C3 dated 20/5/2019 is not only wrong but most oppressive.

“The arguments of the claimant as to unfair hearing do not even arise as the very action of the defendant in downgrading, invalidating and withdrawing his professorship is indeed wrong and unjust, ab initio.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…

Pastor Olukoya, Awolowo And Eternal Life

There is a viral audio online in which the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya, suggested that Papa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “did not fulfill his destiny” of becoming the president of Nigeria because he “never surrendered his life to Jesus till he…

Order Buhari To Publish Details Of Govt Loans Since 2015, SERAP Tasks Court

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to “publish details of loans that have been obtained by the government since May 29, 2015, including the interest rate, the total amount of debts so far incurred by this…

NDIC To Revoke Licences Of 37 Weak Microfinance Banks

THE Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), is set to revoke licences of 37 microfinance banks (MFBs), due to their inability to meet necessary regulatory conditions…