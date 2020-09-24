Court remands two men for alleged shop breaking, theft

A Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, on Thursday ordered the remand of one Jazuhi Iliya, 25, and Ojo Obayamen, 27, who allegedly broke into a shop and stole items worth N30,000, in a correctional centre.

Iliya and Obayamen, all of Mabushi area, Abuja were docked on four-count bordering on criminal conspiracy, shop breaking, criminal trespass and theft.

The defendants denied committing the offences, but the judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, ordered the remand of the defendants and adjourned the case until Sept. 28 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the shop owner, Okechukwu Chukwuma of Mabushi Area, Abuja reported the matter.

Nwaforaku said that the defendants conspired and broke into the complainant’s shop and stole one water pump pot and one 9 inches mood and Rana, all valued at N30,000.

The prosecutor said during police investigation the mood and Rana were found in their possession.

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 347, 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

