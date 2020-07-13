Court remands teenager over alleged murder

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of a 17-year-old, Ojo Peter, at the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged conspiracy and murder.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged murder.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on June 16, in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant conspired with others to murder Obadare Falade, a 38-year-old man.

Leramo told the court that the defendant conspired with some mob in his neighbourhood and partook to beat up the deceased which eventually led to his death.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the Court to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Correctional Centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

He adjourned the case until July 30 for mention.

(NAN)

