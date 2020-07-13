Ondo 2020: PDP aspirants reject alleged doctored delegates list

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Ondo, PDP, Crisis, delegates

Less than 10 days to the primary election of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state, seven out of eight governorship aspirants of the party have rejected the delegates list for the primary election, alleging that the list has been doctored to favour one of the aspirants in the race for the party’s ticket.

They alleged that more than 110 fake names had been injected into the Adhoc delegates’ list of the PDP.

The aspirants however appealed to the Appeal Committee of Adhoc delegates congress led by the former governor of Gombe State, Mr Hassan Ibahim Dankwambo, to replace the doctored delegates list with the original lists from the various wards in the state.

According to the aspirants, the insertion could cause a major crisis within the party and ruin the chances of PDP in the next governorship election.

Similarly, the leaders of the PDP have kicked against the ad-hoc delegates lists compiled by Mr Kingsley Chinda, the Secretary of the Committee alleging fraud.

The chairman of the party in the state, Clement Faboyede who spoke on behalf of the PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, described the change of delegates list by Chinda led committee to favour an aspirant as a fraud.

He explained that the committee led by Chinda did not submit or give him a copy of the final results of the ad-hoc delegates ward congresses before the committee left the state.

According to him, he got a copy 48 hours after the committee had left Akure, saying this was against the party’s guideline.

The Elders’ Council of the party led by Chief Segun Adegoke, urged the party to desist from any action that could affect the chances of the party in the governorship election in the state, noting that several congresses have been conducted in the state without complaints.

He noted that the committee wanted to ruin the chances of PDP in Ondo State by perpetrating an electoral fraud that could destroy the party and cause a crisis.

The chairman of the Appeal panel, Dankwambo, after listening to the complaints of the aspirants and other leaders of the party, promised to dispense justice and make his judgement known to everyone.

He explained that it is only the National Working Committee of the PDP in Abuja that can give the final verdict on the authentic list

The seven governorship aspirants of the PDP include, Ayorinde Bode, Ebiseni Sola, Eyitayo Jegede, Kunlere Boluwaji, Okunomo Banji, Olafeso Eddy, and Gooday Erewa.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr Babatope Okeowo, said the attack on the deputy governor is misplaced, noting the aspirants are jittery because of the political popularity of Ajayi ahead of the party primary.

He urged the aspirants to channel their grievances through the national secretariat of the party, saying the since Ajayi has no access to delegate list, there was no way he could doctor the list.

Okeowo said, “This allegation coming from some PDP governorship aspirants is not only laughable and false but an attempt to blackmail the deputy governor and members of the committee who are in the state for the compilation of the adhoc delegates’ list for the July 20, 2020 party primary.

“The deputy governor has become the nightmare of his political adversaries within PDP and their allies in the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state because of his political capital and rising popularity.

“Hon Agboola Ajayi has said repeatedly that he is not desperate for PDP’s ticket but would make himself available for party members among the array of qualified aspirants of the party seeking the ticket of the party for October 10, 2020 governorship election.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

On the occasion of Africa Anti-Corruption Day, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African leaders to ensure the immediate actualisation of the Common African Position on Assets Recovery (CAPAR), as the continent celebrates Anti-Corruption Day, July 11, 2020… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch, Akoka, has asked the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, to prevail on the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the… Read Full Story
Controversy trailed the wedding Fatiha of the eldest son of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) held on Saturday in Kano state… Read Full Story
Dr Idris Salako, Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, says the state government will enforce the law on the demolition of distressed buildings… Read Full Story
THOUGH the Federal Government is dithering on the resumption of academic activities in schools across the country, the Oyo State government recently took a bold step and announced that academic activities would resume in schools, with the forerunners being pupils in primary six and secondary school students in JSS3 and… Read Full Story
STEPHEN GBADAMOSI looks at the problems caused by the phenomenon of deputy governor and vice president offices alongside the huge budgetary allocations to them and lack of clear-cut responsibilities… Read Full Story
The United States again broke its own record for new coronavirus cases in a single day, with over 66,600 fresh infections documented on Friday, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University… Read Full Story
I would advise people never to believe that rubbish from that former British colonial official, Harold Smith, that British rigged the 1959 general elections for the North to control Nigeria. It is a bunch of lies and disjointed attempt to ravish our country and her history. That man was a hired agent recruited to do that dirty job to… Read Full Story
AGAIN, the system felled Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week. It had always done that. Olusegun Obasanjo, the maiden president at inception of Nigeria’s fourth republic, first erected the crucifixion upon which a crime-fighting czar was hung… Read Full Story
IN its reaction to Federal Government’s announcement of the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it would mobilise its members against the move. Although the labour movement made some germane observations about the welfare of the populace… Read Full Story
I have always maintained that only the pathetically ignorant and the deepest of the shallows will ever believe that Nigeria as is can fight corruption… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Taraba police uncover 10 AK-47 rifles from suspected gunrunners

Latest News

Community Policing: Ebonyi ready to inject 580 persons into security ― Security…

Latest News

2020 NEEBSE to strengthen trading ties with Bulkan countries, says AU

Latest News

FG reduces domestic passengers’ arrival time to 1 hour 30 minutes

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More