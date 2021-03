Court remands policeman for allegedly killing teenager in Abuja

An FCT High Court sitting in Nyanya, Abuja, on Monday, ordered that a policeman, Johnson Samanja, who allegedly shot and killed a 19-year old boy, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Samanja, 51 is charged with culpable homicide.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Peter Kekemeke, ordered that Samanja should be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kuje, FCT.

Justice Kekemeke ordered the defence counsel, George Ukaegbu to file a proper bail application.

He adjourned hearing on the matter until June 1.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Okokon Udo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 3, 2020, at Dutse Apo village, FCT, Abuja.

He alleged that while armed with a police gun, Samanja shot and killed a 19-year-old.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Panel Code.

Samanja pleaded not guilty. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts… remands policeman allegedly killing | remands policeman allegedly killing