Court remands policeman for allegedly killing teenager in Abuja

Latest NewsMetro
By Tribune Online
An FCT High Court sitting in Nyanya, Abuja, on Monday, ordered that a policeman, Johnson Samanja, who allegedly shot and killed a 19-year old boy, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Samanja, 51 is charged with culpable homicide.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Peter Kekemeke, ordered that Samanja should be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kuje, FCT.

Justice Kekemeke ordered the defence counsel, George Ukaegbu to file a proper bail application.

He adjourned hearing on the matter until June 1.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Okokon Udo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 3, 2020, at Dutse Apo village, FCT, Abuja.

He alleged that while armed with a police gun, Samanja shot and killed a 19-year-old.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Panel Code.

Samanja pleaded not guilty. (NAN)

