2023: INEC Chairman gives RECs one week to submit inventory of election materials

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has directed Resident Electoral Commissioners to submit to the Commission headquarter, inventory of all election materials ahead of the next general elections.

Professor Yakubu gave the deadline, on Monday, at his opening remarks at a virtual meeting with the RECs.

He said the step became necessary to determine shortfalls and take early steps to ensure their adequacy and availability.

He said taking the inventory was necessary to enable INEC to address some of the logistics issues that have become a recurring decimal in the conduct of elections in the past.

He further restated his vow that “the 2023 General Election must be different from all previous elections in terms of our preparations and readiness.”

He told the RECs that the agenda of the virtual meeting was “among other issues, review the engagements with stakeholders on the proposed expansion of voters’ access to Polling Units so far as well as our preparations for the commencement of the Continuous Registration of Voters (CVR).”

While he noted that the two activities were inter-related, the INEC Chairman said his plan was to conclude the ongoing consultations and the actual work on the polling units in earnest so that the new locations will be made public for eligible registrants to choose where they wish to register and vote on election day.

“Furthermore, those who wish to replace their lost or damaged Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), as well as those who are already registered but who may wish to apply for transfer of their registration from one location to another, will be able to do so as provided by law.”

While he commended the RECs and staff of the Commission for the success of rerun and bye-elections in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency and the Kafin Hausa State Constituency, he charged them to strive to do even better in the forthcoming Ekiti East State Constituency 1 bye-election scheduled for 20th March, to be followed a week later by the Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency bye-election in Abia State held on 27th March 2021.

Similarly, with the recent declaration of vacancy by the Delta State House of Assembly, “I wish to assure the people of Isoko North State Constituency that the timetable for the bye-election to fill the vacancy in the State House of Assembly will be released before the end of this week.”

