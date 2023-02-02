The Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, Benue State, Rosaline Iyorshe, ordered has ordered the remand of a 40-year-old housewife and mother, Charity Upev, along with her son, Tertsea, in a custodial centre for allegedly killing Fanen, their inlaw, over stolen meat on Tuesday, 31st January.

Although the Chief Magistrate failed to take their plea and adjourned the case till 8th February. It was reported that the police charged Charity and her son with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide. These offences contravene sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Jonah Uletu, disclosed to the court that the Divisional Police Officer of ‘E’ Division, Makurdi, had earlier received information that Charity and her son beat up Fanen, her inlaw, who was also living with her.

ALSO READ:#NewNairaNotes: Customer surprised as bank dispenses eight bundles of five naira notes

The prosecutor explained further that Charity claimed in her statement that they beat Fanen because he stole meat from her soup pot.

The police later confirmed that Fanen became unconscious due to the beating. He was rushed to a hospital but died while receiving treatment.