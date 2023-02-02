A customer has taken to TikTok to express surprise at the eight bundles of five-naira notes issued by his bank.

According to the customer in the TikTok video, he went to withdraw cash from one of the bank branches of the United Bank of Africa, only to be given only N5 denominations.

The amount he withdrew was unclear, but he was seen clutching eight bundles of N5 notes in the video.

He said his bank issued the notes to him, which means there were no higher denominations at the branch where he went.

Following the deadline for the old naira notes, Nigerians have been seen saving their old ones in banks, with expectations of getting the new ones.

Nigerians have been lamenting the difficulty they are experiencing in accessing the redesigned bank notes in N200, N500, and N1000 denominations.