Court remands man in Warri prison over alleged blackmail of Delta cleric

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Effurun, Delta State, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of a suspected social media blackmailer, Godlove Meba, in the Warri Correctional Centre.

Meba was accused of allegedly blackmailing Ijaw-born Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, founder and General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry domiciled in Warri.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Afonughe Edewor, during the sitting, ruled that the suspect be remanded in the Okere Correctional Centre, Warri till June 21, 2022, pending legal advice in the matter from the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the state.

The ruling was sequel to a motion exparte filed by the prosecution counsel, Miss Bibiana Enosemudiana Aigbojie, seeking the transfer of the case file to the office of the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for legal advice.

A five-count criminal charge had earlier been slammed on Meba for allegedly conspiring with one Prof Ex, a blogger and others now at large, between March 26 and May 28 2022, to intentionally use an electronic device to upload on the internet the photograph of a missing child, Testimony, and in the process accused Prophet Fufeyin of being privy to the whereabouts of the missing child in South Africa.

The suspect was alleged to have also claimed that Prophet Fufeyin wanted to kill the mother of the missing child, Mrs Ruth and that the prophet had been boasting that he had all the money to buy over every blogger in the country including one Ayo Alfred, the father of missing Testimony.





According to the Charge Sheet Ref. No. Y67C/2022 obtained by our correspondent, the accused person, Meba, had also claimed to know the whereabouts of the missing Testimony in South Africa.

He was also accused of conspiring with his internet collaborators to obtain N1,150,000 from one Gideon Tamgbe Oro “under the pretext of going to South Africa with the money to locate where Baby Testimony that had been declared missing since 2020 is being kept”.

The accused person, who claimed to be a Cameroonian, could not provide any legal representation at the Court’s proceeding, saying he had no relatives whatsoever to stand for him.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the court session, Godlove Meba stated that he had now come to “regret” his action in the whole transaction.

He also affirmed that an unnamed person had instigated him to embark on the ignoble blackmail trip.

