Court remands 13 over attack on Akeredolu’s entourage in Ondo

The Magistrates Court sitting at Oke-Eda, Akure, Ondo State capital, has remanded 13 persons to the Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID) custody for allegedly attacking the entourage of the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

The accused include Akinola Segun, 21; Akinmolayan Sunday 30; Dele Oni, 47; Tommy Oluseyi, 44; Akinbi Odunayo, 25; Akinbadewa Michael, 22; Ahmed Onabanjo, 30, and Akinduro Akinjo, 31.

Others include Olowolowo Blessing, 25; Godwin Sunday, 30; Akintomide Adeleye, 22; Ojo Temitope, 20 and Smart Babatunde, 21.

The 13 accused were charged on three counts of conspiracy, willful and unlawful damage of three vehicles in the Governor’s entourage.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Mary Adebayo said all the accused allegedly committed the offences at about 1:45 pm, on February 25, 2021, at Idanre town, in the Ondo State Magisterial District.

The Police prosecutor told the court that the defendants conspired to attack the governor’s convoy and damaged three vehicles.

She said the offence committed contravened Sections 517, 451 and 249(D) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006 and therefore urged the court to remand the defendants in prison to enable her to assemble her witnesses during the trial.

All the defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Adeleye Akintububo, prayed the court to grant his clients’ bail in most liberal terms, promising that they would not jump bail, but produce substantial sureties.

However, Magistrate Mrs N.O Aduroja declined the bail application and ordered the remand of the accused persons at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID) for ruling on bail condition and adjourned till March 8 2021.

