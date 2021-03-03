Osun Assembly empowers Oyetola to appoint caretaker committee for councils

Osun State House Of Assembly on Wednesday empowered the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola to appoint a Caretaker Management Committee to run the affairs of councils for a period not exceeding six months whenever a Local Government Council, Local Council Development Areas or Area Council is dissolved in the state.

The state House Of Assembly at its plenary meeting on the floor of the House, however, passed the Osun State Local Government Administration Amendment NO. 7 bill 2021 into law on empowerment.

A private member bill sponsored by the Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly of the Assembly, RT. Hon. Timothy Owoeye for a law to amend the Local Government Administration No. 6 law of 2016 and other connected purposes now empowers the Governor of Osun to fill vacant positions in the Local Governments.

The house however held that “section 2 (a) of Osun State Local Government Administration amendment No. 6 Bill 2016 is amended forthwith as “Where a Local Government Council, Local Council Development Areas or Area Council is dissolved and no election has been conducted to reconstitute the council or it has become impracticable to immediately conduct an election to fill the vacancies thereby created, the Governor shall appoint a Caretaker Management Committee to run the affairs of the council for a period not exceeding six months.”

“The Local Government Caretaker Management Committee shall comprise the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Scribe to the Local Government and a member from each of the wards in the local Government Area or Local Council Development Area. In the case of an Area Council, an Administrator shall be appointed.

“The appointments shall be subjected to the confirmation of the House of Assembly.”

It would be recalled that the tenure of the elected officials of Local Governments in the state expired February 5th, 2021 and Chairmen had since handed over the administration of local Governments to the most senior career officers of Councils.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Osun Assembly empowers Oyetola Osun Assembly empowers Oyetola

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Osun Assembly empowers Oyetola Osun Assembly empowers Oyetola

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE