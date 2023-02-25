A Grade I Area Court, Kubwa has ordered a businesswoman, Ehsan Ahmed to allow her former husband, Sa’ad Abubakar, have access to his children.

The judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi, specifically ordered Ahmed see his two children ages six and five every Saturday from 9 a.m to 6 p.m and on Sundays.

Sheshi also ordered that the children should be allowed to spend one week from their school holidays with their father.

He added that Abubakar can communicate with his children through Ahmed’s cellphone or her mother’s.

The judge said any attempt to deprive Abubakar access to his children would be treated as a disqualification factor of right to custody.

Earlier, Abubakar said that his former wife denied him have access to his two children for eight weeks.

He had filed an application to the court for enforcement of judgment given on the custody of his children to compel his ex-wife to allow him access to the children.

“Following the judgment given by the court, I am to pick up my children from my ex-wife on Saturday morning and return them back to her on Sunday evening, but I have not seen them for eight weeks.

“Picking them in the morning is to give me enough time to take them out for recreational activities.

” I also want my children to be in touch with my family and culture and would want them to be with me for half of their holidays and the other half with their mother, ” Abubakar said.

The respondent, however said that contrary to the plaintiff’s claim, she has never frustrated or prevented him from picking his children up.





“Our children are the ones refusing to go with him when he comes to pick them up.

“The plaintiff demanded to pick them up at 10 a.m on Saturday and drop off at 6pm on Sunday but i want him to pick them at 11 a.m on Saturday and bring them back at 5p.m on Sunday.

” Our children ages six and five wakeup by 5.a.m during the weekdays for school and Saturday is a sleeping day for them to rest.

” I want them to be dropped off at 5p.m. on Sunday because they go to bed at 7pm to have enough time to prepare for school, ” she said.

Ahmed said that during the holidays Abubakar can drop them off as late as 9pm on Sunday adding that he comes to see them during weekdays and nobody stops him.

