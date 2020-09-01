Court remands tailor for allegedly injuring his customer

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Tuesday ordered that a tailor, Abdulaziz Sani, 22, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly breaking his customer’s arm.

The police charged Sani, who resides in Rigasa, Kaduna, with assault and causing grievous hurt.

The judge, Murtala Nasir, after taking the plea of the defendant, remanded him in Correctional Centre pending when the victim gets better.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 3, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Aliyu Ibrahim told the court that the defendant broke Hajiya Zainab Ismail’s arm and stabbed her tricycle operator, with scissors during an altercation.

Ibrahim said that the case was reported at the Central Market Police Outpost by Ismail on Aug. 25 at about 2 p.m.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 133 of the Sharia Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2010.

(NAN)

