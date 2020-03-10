Court orders interim forfeiture of building belonging to Kwara herbalist

Kwara state High Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday ordered a temporary forfeiture of a four-bedroom bungalow situated at Oke Foma in Ilorin Local Government Area of the state, belonging to a 36-year-old herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on June 10, 2019, arraigned the embattled herbalist for allegedly defrauding a Korean national, Keun Sig Kim and impersonating some top government officials including the then group managing director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adeshina and the National Commissioner of INEC, Mrs Aminat Zakari, among others.

Moving the application seeking for interim forfeiture on Tuesday, counsel to the applicant, Andrew Akoja said, “My Lord, our motion is brought pursuant to section 6, 7 and 29 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act of 2004, Section 335 of the Kwara State Administration of Criminal Justice Law of 2018 and Section 46 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999”.

“An order of this honourable court granting an interim forfeiture of the assets and properties set out in the scheduled attach.

“An order stopping any disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale or alienation or otherwise tampering with the properties/assets described in the schedule attached”.

The EFCC lawyer also asked the court, presided over by Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar to authorise the commission to appoint a competent person or firm to manage the property.

In the affidavit deposed to by one Musa Sanni, an operative of the EFCC said: “the respondent, Jamiu Isiaka told his victim that certain certificates would be presented to him from NNPC”.

Justice Abdulgafar after listening to the prosecution, however, granted the application and ordered for interim forfeiture of the property.

The judge adjourned the matter till March 19 and ordered that the interim order should be published in a national daily.