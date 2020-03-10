Benue government to strengthen anti-open grazing law

Benue State Security Council has promised to strengthen the anti-open grazing, kidnapping, cultism laws and other related crimes to give stiffer punishment to offenders.

Briefing newsmen after the council’s meeting, Governor Samuel Ortom said that the laws will be amended to provide stringent punishment to offenders.

The governor said that the rule of law must prevail in the state, adding that the Security Council resolved to strengthen the state laws on ranching, kidnapping, cultism and other related crimes to ensure that stiffer penalties follow offenders.

According to him, the committee had been set up to critically look into sections of the law that need amendments.

The governor said that his comment that the military was overstretched was misconstrued adding that his comment was to encourage the authorities concerned to do more in providing better equipment, additional personnel and funding to enable security agents to perform their functions optimally.

On the recent attack on parts of Kwande Local Government Area, Governor Ortom said Council agreed on the best way to tackle the situation in order to guarantee the safety of lives of the community members and properties in the area.