Court of Appeal begins accelerated hearing of APP’s appeals

The Court of Appeal panel of three justices headed by the Acting President, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem has granted prayer for a motion seeking abridgement of time in hearing of an appeal filed by Action Peoples Party (APP) against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APP had in its Suit No. CA/ABJ/CV/218/2020 against INEC asked the appellate court to abridge the time in the hearing of the case because it is statute-barred.

Notice of Motion seeking an order of the court for accelerated hearing was filed on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The matter is to be heard in 60 days, 30 days are already gone, so if the hearing is not accelerated, the court will not be able to adjudicate.

Tribune Online reports that the court, on Tuesday, granted APP’s request for five days for INEC to file its brief of argument while the hearing was adjourned till April 8, 2020.

Justice Ijeoma of the Federal High Court Abuja, had on February 21, 2020 held that INEC was right to have excluded candidates of the appellant (APP) in the governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa States in 2019.

This judgment was hinged on the ground that APP replaced its withdrawn candidates outside the statutory period of 45 days to the date of the 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa States governorship election.

This is the first matter the Acting President of the Court of Appeal is adjudicating since her swearing-in on March 6, 2020.

At the opening of sitting, the Acting President had charged litigants to be mindful of the coronavirus disease and observe all protocols governing the conduct of persons in the face of the pandemic as they come to court.

“In view of the perilous times, counsels should make a point of duty not to delay proceedings unnecessarily.

“No filling of frivolous applications,” said Justice Dongban-Mensem.

Excited by this, counsel to APP, Mr Obed Agu said, “I’m amazed that the president is here herself.

“That shows how duty-bound she is. It shows a lot about her dexterity,” he noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Testing Kits Heading To Britain Contaminated With Coronavirus

Testing kits that are due to arrive in Britain were found to have been contaminated with coronavirus, according to reports. The government claims there is currently a capacity to carry out 11,000 tests a day, while the aim is to carry out 25,000 tests per day by mid-April… Read full story

The photographs of President Muhammadu Buhari washing his hands as a precaution against contracting the coronavirus was on Tuesday, March 31, released by the Presidency with him standing inside a restroom that has a gold-plated tap. Apparently taken inside Aso Rock, the president was seen standing inside… Read full article with pictures

COVID-19: The Worst Is Yet To Occur In Africa, Say Obasanjo, Mbeki, Chissano, Kufuor, Other Leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and 11 other former presidents and prime minister in Africa on Tuesday called for effective regional cooperation and an emergency plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the continent. They also said the epidemiological progression in already affected areas has… Read full story