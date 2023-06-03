An Area Court at Center-Igboro, Ilorin, Kwara State, has granted the prayer of divorce of one Asmau AbdulLateef, brought against her enstranged husband, Kolawole AbdulLateef.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the presiding judge, AbdulQadir Ibrahim, delivered judgment on the petition filed by Asmau.

After the ruling, Ibrahim ordered that the wife should observe three months Iddah period before marrying another man.

The court adjourned the case to June 20, for hearing of counter claim.

Earlier, the petitioner told the court that she was no longer interested in their marriage and was ready to pay back the N5,000 dowry the defendant paid on her.

The defendant agreed to divorce, but claimed that the dowry was N10,000 and not N5,000.

He also stated that he wanted to collect 12 items in the custody of the petitioner, including sitting room chairs and center table, cubicle Jacuzzi and a television stand.

Others were five crates of Maltina, 30 crates of coca-cola and two exercising machines.

The rest were a six-kilogramme gas cylinder, an overhead tank, mattress, fans, wardrobe, clothes, shoes, reading table and chair.

