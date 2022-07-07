Court disqualifies PDP’s Delta guber candidate, Oborevwori

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, disqualified the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sherrif Oborevwori, from contesting the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

The Judge, in his judgement in the suit brought before the court by an aggrieved member of the party, Mr Olorogun Edevbie, held that the candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Oborevwori lacked the legal competence to participate in the election.

Plaintiff had among other issues, contended that the defendant was not validly nominated by his party and that the PDP violated both its constitution and the electoral guidelines, during its state congress that produced Oborevwori as its flagbearer for the forthcoming governorship election.

He consequently prayed the court to restrain the party from forwarding Oborevwori’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and to also restrain the electoral body from receiving or recognising him as the duly nominated candidate of the party for the election.

In the suit which also had, the PDP and INEC as defendants, Plaintiff sought an order to restrain Oborevwori from parading or carrying himself as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.

Justice Taiwo held in his judgement that the suit was meritorious and accordingly granted the reliefs of the Plaintiff against Oborevwori.

