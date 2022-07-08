Baba-Ahmed picked as presidential running mate of Labour Party, Okupe withdraws

FOUNDER, Baze University, Abuja, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, has been announced as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

The 46-year-old and former senator representing Kaduna North, made the announcement on his Twitter handle on Thursday night.

According to him, “I am honoured to have been picked by Mr @PeterObi as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election through the Labour Party platform.

“I am assuring Nigerians that we will form a formidable force that will bring about good governance, accountability and transparency.”

The announcement came a few hours after a chieftain of the party and former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe, withdrew his interest to contest for the office of vice president, under the platform of the LP.

Okupe, who announced his resignation on his Facebook page, said he had duly informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party of his withdrawal to pave way for the nomination of the right candidate.

