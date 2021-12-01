Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s, deputy’s disqualifications as APGA candidate

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, dismissed a suit challenging the qualification of the Anambra State governor-elect, Charles Soludo, and his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim, for the November 6 governorship election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Taiwo Taiwo dismissed the suit on the grounds that it lacked merit.

Taiwo, who described the suit as a waste of judicial time, said the court could not be used to truncate the country’s democracy.

Soludo and Ibezim were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The plaintiffs in the suit are Adindu Valentine and Egwudike Chukwuebuka.

The duo had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Soludo and Ibezim as first to fourth defendants respectively.

The plaintiffs are contending that Soludo provided false information in the affidavit (Form EC9) that he submitted to INEC and should be deemed unqualified to stand for election.

The judge, in his ruling, however, awarded a N2 million fine to be paid jointly and severally by the applicants to APGA, Soludo and Ibezim.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s, deputy’s disqualifications as APGA candidate

Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s, deputy’s disqualifications as APGA candidate