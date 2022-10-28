Court dismisses libel suit against Nigerian Tribune

Honourable Justice P. O. Kuejubola of High Court 1, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, has dismissed the libel case filed against the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc (ANN Plc), Publishers of the Tribune Titles.

The case with Suit No. W/203/2018 has Mr Ogheneovo Andrew Anibor as claimant and ANN’s Plc Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief, Edward Dickson and a reporter, Tunde Oyekola as defendants over a publication on August 20, 2012.

The publication bordered on a judgement by Justice M Umukoro’s High Court of Justice, Delta State, Warri Judicial Division of a case with Suit No. W/257/2011 filed by the claimant, Mr Anibor against the EFCC over an alleged breach of his fundamental human rights.

Justice Kuejubola, however, dismissed the libel suit filed by Mr Ogheneovo Andrew Aniboron Friday in Warri, Delta State, for lack of merit.

Details coming….

