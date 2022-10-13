[JUST IN]: Occupants injured in accident involving convoy of Osun Assembly Speaker

Some occupants inside vehicles, on Thursday, sustained varying degrees of injuries in the convoy of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Timothy Owoeye, which got involved in an accident along the Osogbo-Ilesha highway.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, it was gathered, caused occupants in some of the vehicles to sustain injuries and are currently being attended to at the State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

Eyewitnesses told Tribune Online that the incident was caused by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction which had a head-on collision with a vehicle in the speaker’s convoy.

Reacting to the accident, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Kunle Alabi, stated that the accident occurred along Osogbo-Ilesa road when a vehicle in the opposite direction rammed into the convoy, thus resulting in a head-on collision.

Alabi said those who sustained injuries had been taken to the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital and House of Assembly clinic for treatment.

