Court convicts Lagos driver over $200 theft

A Lagos State Magistrate court sitting in Igbosere has convicted a driver and undergraduate of Lagos State University, Samuel Okari Ogwuche for stealing the sum of $2000 from his employer in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Magistrate O. M. Daramola who found him guilty upon his guilty plea stated that the Police has been able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Ogwuche committed the offense.

According to the charge information, Samuel Ogwuche was said to have on the third of April 2022, at Kuboye street Lekki phase 1 in Eti-Osa magisterial district did steal various foreign currencies amounting to $2000, property of his employer and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 287 of the criminal law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The Police were invited to review the case file and tendered several documents after Ogwuche’s guilty plea to prove the allegation

Subsequently, Magistrate Daramola sentenced Oguche who hailed from the Idoma tribe in Benue state to thirty hours of community service.

