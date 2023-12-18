Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from organising by-elections to fill the 27 vacant seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

These seats were declared vacant after the defection of the lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Okorowo’s order also prevents any interference with the 27-member camp of the Rivers State House of Assembly, barring the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and members from being obstructed in carrying out their legislative duties.

Additionally, the Inspector-General of Police and the State Security Service (SSS) are prohibited from denying or refusing to provide security to the 27 lawmakers or withdrawing their security details.

The case stems from a declaration by Edison Ehie, backed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, declaring vacant the seats of the 27 lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the APC.

Another group led by Martin Amaewhule, loyal to Nyesom Wike, a former governor and the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), opposes this move.

Mr. Ehie obtained an interim order from the Rivers State High Court in Port-Harcourt, allowing him and three colleagues to conduct legislative activities without interference from the Amaewhule-led faction.

The group of 27 lawmakers sought the order from the Federal High Court in Abuja to prevent by-elections and protect their rights.

The court has adjourned the suit to December 28 for further hearings.

Ailing Chief Kokori dies on 80th birthday

Ailing elder statesman and former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, is dead. He died at exactly 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, coincidentally on his birthday at exactly 80, our correspondent gathered in the wee hours of Thursday.....….

Revenue: Stop tax waivers, offer rebates, Senate tells FG

Amid the defence of the 2024 budget proposals by Federal Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), the Senate Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday called on the government to stop granting tax waivers and other concessions to big business operators in the country……..

Sports minister meets NFF, Peseiro over AFCON plans

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has convened a high-level meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro to deliberate on strategic plans and preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).….….…

Kaduna bombing: Fresh twist as protesters demand resignation of Defence Minister

A group of Northern youths under the aegis of Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) North West Zone, and Arewa Youth Movement, Wednsday, stormed the main gate of the National Assembly to protest against the loss of lives arising from a military drone which bombed innocent civilians at the weekend in Tudun Biri in Rigasa District of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.…..…

No money voted to renovate my residence – Gbajabiamila

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied that money has been voted to renovate his official residence in the 2024 budget now before the National Assembly for consideration and approval. In a post on his verified X account @femigbaja on Wednesday, he said that he lives in his private house, noting that it was a separate appropriation that had been mischievously quoted as a provision to renovate his house......…

Old naira notes remain legal tender indefinitely – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the legal tender status of old N200, N500, and N1000 notes indefinitely, removing the initial deadline set for December 31, 2023. This is according to a statement on Tuesday signed by Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, the apex also disclosed that it is working to vacate existing court rulings on the old notes…..…