Contentions have erupted among netizens following the participation of Nigerian artist Oludipe David, widely known as Spyro, and other entertainers in the Christmas carol service organised by Harvesters International Gospel Center in Lagos State.

The Christmas Carol, held on December 17, 2023, featured a star-studded lineup, including celebrities like Daniel Effiong, Bisola Ayeola, Dorathy Bachor, Sharon Ooja, Uzor Arukwe, Adeh Gbolahan, and Kenneth Ophopho, as indicated on the event flyer.

The decision to include a secular artist like Spyro in a church event has triggered disapproval from numerous online users.

Criticism has surged across various social media platforms, with Nigerians expressing concerns about the appropriateness of featuring such artists in a religious setting.

Several reactions from netizens

@DanielRegha: Again there’s no justifiable reason why a secular artiste should be performing in a church auditorium or premises; Anyone defending it is spiritually bl!nd. The church is a place of worship, not a place to party & boost one’s popularity. Spyro should’ve known better.

@ ada_toolz: The carol was awesome we bless but Pastor B I don’t know a better and polite way to say this, the PR and marketing team needs to work better. This flier isn’t giving Harvesters a good image ngl, don’t get me wrong God loves everyone on this flier but I think it’s a unnecessary post. Harvesters is a God given vision, we don’t need to jam-pack well known people in the society on our church post just so people can come ….naahh we are way more than that. Eyes are watching, whether good or bad people will still talk but when negative comments are surpassing the positive ones, then there’s definitely something wrong. I pray God help us as we make amends. Amen

@mrlurvy: The same energy we devoted to Pasuma and Portable singing at CCC should be same with that Pastor Bolaji owambe event. Now, he not only creates skits with Spaghetti but also organizes concerts featuring Dorothy, Spyro, and others as headliners. Dear NLP people, just ignore me o. Ehn ehn.

@SpiffWright: Omo the romance between secular and gospel is becoming too unhealthy. Years ago, Rev David Ogbueli told Jmartins to stop singing secular songs if he must continue to be a worker in his church. Let’s isolate gospel from secular. That union is abnormal.

@sosaesq_ : Trying so hard to blur the lines between carnality and Christainity. Well-done pastor

@SimplyOpemi: This is becoming alarming. There are things that should not be allowed within the church premises. Don’t know the motive behind this, but is condemnable. We’all want popularity by any means possible. May God have mercy on us all

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE