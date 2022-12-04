Two arrested as naval officers stab police officer to death, injure others in Lagos

By Tribune Online
An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Abion Hezikiel, was over the wekend killed and many other people injured as armed naval officers clashed with policemen in the Satelittte Town area of Lagos State.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the death of the senior police officer to the Nigerian Tribune.

The clash between the two security agencies created serious panic around Oluti area of Satelitte Town as people scampered for safety as the naval officers went on rampage.

Though the cause of the clash was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, the naval officers were said to be on two motorcycles when the incident happened.

An eye witness, Stephen Ogbodeto, said that the slain policeman and some of his colleagues were on patrol in Oluti when they clashed with the naval officers.

  ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

The eye witness stated that “the Naval personnel were on two motorcycles and they were four in number. During an argument with the police, one of them slapped a policeman, who retaliated.

“The naval personnel who were armed with jack-knives descended on the policemen and other passersby who tried to mediate.”

The eyewitness also stated that “immediately, shop owners started closing down shops. Vehicle owners abandoned their vehicles and scampered for safety.


“We later reconvened when we saw other police patrol vehicles at the scene. We saw them arresting two naval personnel,and impounding their motorcycles, while the injured policeman and other victims were rushed to the hospital.”

A police source at the Satelitte Town Police Station who pleaded anonymity while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune said: “Two of the naval personnel have been arrested while two others are at large but we have reported the incident to the military authority to enable them release other two fleeing personnel.”

According to the police source, “the officers who attacked our men were later identified as Serial number: 20507 Onyekachi Egwumain, 27, 16933 Ebubechukwu Growth, 28, and two others on the run attached to Nigeria Navy Central Pay office, Apapa.”

Hundeyin while confirming the incident to the Nigerian Tribune said that the policemen were on anti-traffic robbery patrol when the incident happened.

The Lagos police spokesperson also said that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti for further investigation.

