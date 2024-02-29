President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took a swipe at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday, criticising its approach and tactics on national issues.

He expressed his displeasure during the official inauguration of the first phase of the Red Rail Line in Lagos, where he served as the special guest.

The commissioned project runs from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos State. President Tinubu, while expressing his discontent over the frequent strikes by the Labour union, stated that calling for four strikes within just nine months of an administration was unacceptable. He asserted that the NLC did not represent the voice of Nigeria and suggested it wait until 2027 if it aimed to participate in the electoral process.

“The Labour has gone on strike four times within my nine months in government. That’s a record. Calling for a strike four times in just nine months of an administration is unacceptable. NLC is not the voice in Nigeria. It should wait until 2027 if it is interested in joining the electoral process,” Tinubu remarked.

Despite acknowledging the economic challenges facing the country, President Tinubu assured the public that Nigeria would overcome these issues through perseverance and hard work. He urged citizens to be patient with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing that democracy succeeds when projects focus on improving people’s lives.

President Tinubu also highlighted corruption as a major factor contributing to the country’s economic challenges. He expressed his administration’s strong commitment to fighting corruption and assured that they would not look back in their efforts to eradicate it.

On the rail project, Tinubu praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his significant contributions to the project’s realization. He projected that the Red Line project would bring substantial economic opportunities to the state. Additionally, he called for continued efforts in delivering more dividends of democracy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his speech, credited President Tinubu as the brain behind the Lagos State Intermodal Transportation Master Plan. He acknowledged the contributions of former governors, the signing-off by former President Goodluck Jonathan, and the support from the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also sought further support from the Federal Government to actualize his administration’s plans for other rail lines and mentioned ongoing projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

In concluding, the governor outlined future plans, including the Green Line from Marina to Lekki Freezone, Purple Line (Redemption Camp to Ojo), Orange Line (Agbowa to Ikeja), and one other. He emphasized that the inauguration of the Red Rail Line was just the beginning of a long and exciting journey for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit System.

Dignitaries present at the event included Governors of Borno, Kwara, Kogi, Ogun, Imo, and Ekiti states, captains of industries, members of the diplomatic corps, and traditional leaders.