The trial of three clerics charged with illegal possession of prohibited firearms was on Tuesday stalled at a Magistrates Court sitting at Zuba, Abuja over absence of a defence counsel, Mr Uche Uzukwu.

The Police charged Uche Aigbe, Promise Ukachukwu and Olakunle Ogunleye with Criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of prohibited firearm, inciting disturbance and criminal intimidation which they pleaded not guilty to.

At the resumed trial, the Magistrate, Abdulaziz Ismail informed parties in the matter of a letter written by the defense counsel seeking an adjournment.

The Magistrate said that the adjournment was at the instance of the defence counsel who was absent due to a matter he had at the election petition tribunal and then adjourned the matter in the interest of justice till May 2, 2023 for hearing.

The Police had alleged that the defendants, all of House on the Rock, the Refuge Church, Wuye, Abuja conspired amongst themselves to obtain an illegal AK47 rifle on February 12, 2023.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr James Idachaba said that the defendants got the firearm from Insp. Musa Audu, attached to Wuye Division, posted on guard duty at the said church.

He added that the defendants used the firearm for an illustration while preaching a sermon about faith in the church.

The prosecuting counsel said the defendants made inciting and intimidating statements to the congregation that could cause alarm and breach of peace and added that, thee offence was punishable under Section III of the Firearms Act CAP F28, LFN 2004 and contravened Section 97, 114 and 397 of the Penal Code.

