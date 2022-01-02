Corruption will be exposed massively in 2022 —Olukoya

THE General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, has declared 2022 a year that corruption, evil plots and schemes will be exposed in a massive way, just as he noted that it will be a year of divine spectacle.

Olukoya stated this during the declaration of 2022 prophecies at the crossover service held at the church headquarters, Yaba Lagos, on Saturday, adding that, the New Year would bring better things for those who serve God wholeheartedly.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to pray as he described the New Year as a year for people to key into their positions as light and salt of the earth, urging them to be closer to God.

“It is a year that you have to be serious with God; sort yourself out and put your life right. Don’t play games with God in year 2022. We need to pray hard to avoid useless wars; wars that are completely unnecessary. We need to pray really seriously on strange and great movement in the waters, in the rain, in the river and in the sea.

“We need to pray as a church that God should begin to raise politicians like Daniel and Joseph who will prosper in whatever political and financial climates before them. We need to pray against inflation and starvation and massive political instability which will put a lot of people in disarray.

“One other thing that came up in the radar is that we need to pray seriously for marriages. The devil has planned a stormy year for marriages. We need to pray seriously on strange and great movement in the waters, in the rain, in the river and in the sea,” he added.

According to the cleric, corruption and evil schemes will be exposed in the New Year, while noting that it is a year for the saints to shine as light. Corruptions, evil plots and schemes will be exposed in a massive way. Many prodigals will come back to the Lord, willingly or unwillingly. The Lord says that for many, all the doors that were shut against them shall be forced opened.

“It will be a year of drought for those without store houses. All over the world, hard-core occultic and ritualists will be put to open shame.”

Olukoya also prophesied into the New Year, saying, “There will be laughter in places where sorrows have dwelt for a very long time. The Lord said new, accurate, prophetic voices will emerge, not like what we have now. The Lord said it will be a rain of babies for those expectant parents and there will be mysterious breakthroughs for them.”

