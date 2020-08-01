Corruption: Match words with action, PDP enjoins Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute officials of government indicted for corruption.

The party which commended the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that some officials of his administration have been found wanting on corruption said mere admission was not enough but requires him to match words and action.

The opposition party said although it has been vindicated by the President’s admission of corruption among his officials, the PDP insisted that except those indicted have been prosecuted, his admission would amount to nothing.

The party in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP said: “The PDP notes that Mr President’s acceptance that there were abuse of trust by persons in his government had vindicated its position that the Buhari administration is replete with treasury looters, who had been enjoying the cover of government.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on the Buhari Presidency to stop its pretentious approach to the fight against corruption and allow those behind the humongous corruption in NEMA, NSITF, NDDC, NHIS, FIRS, NEDC as well as the arsonists in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to have their days before the law.

“The party, however, asserts that unless the President matches his assertion with corresponding action against officials of his government as well as leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are indicted for corruption, his declaration will still end up as one of the glib promises made by the APC and Buhari Presidency since 2015.

“It is public knowledge that the APC administration had provided cover for loads of corrupt individuals in its fold as none of the government officials and APC leaders, who have been openly indicted for corruption, abuse of office and treasury looting, have been held culpable and prosecuted.

“Instead, what the nation is witnessing is the constant harassment, intimidation, hounding and persecution of opposition leaders and other Nigerians with dissenting views, with trumped-up charges.

“The PDP tasked President Buhari to note that individuals found wanting in the unbridled looting of billions of naira from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the North East Development Commission (NEDC) among other agencies have been allowed to walk away with just a pat on the wrist.

“Currently, the delay in prosecuting the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, as well as indicted officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in fraud allegations, in which very top officials of the Buhari administration have been mentioned, does not convey any sense of commitment by the administration to fight against corruption.

“Our party stresses that this new assurance by Mr President is in line with the practice of the PDP, in whose administration anti-corruption structures were not only established but corrupt officials were investigated, prosecuted and where found guilty, punished in line with the provisions of the law.

“It is, however, strange that the Buhari administration is setting up special investigation panels to investigate officials of the government accused of malfeasance bordering on corruption rather than allowing statutory anti-corruption agencies and the courts to carry out their responsibilities in that regard.

“Our party is concerned that such an approach will cover the exposed shame of this administration, shield top officials of government and the APC from prosecution,” the opposition said.