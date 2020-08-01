Lagos govt okays Friday, Sunday worship for muslims, christians

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the commencement of Friday and Sunday worship services for Muslims and Christian faithful in the state, from August 7th and August 9th, 2020 respectively.
The governor gave this approval, on Saturday, while addressing pressmen, as part of the strategy to ease lockdown imposed to flatten coronavirus in the state.
According to Sanwo-Olu, Muslims and Christian faith would be allowed to reopen their houses beginning from August 7th and August 9th respectively, saying the decision was arrived at after careful considerations.
He said the approval was given to religious centers for 50 per cent congregations during their weekly services, noting that public gatherings capacity had also been increased from 20 to 50 people.
“Places of Worship in Lagos State will be allowed to open from Friday the 7th of August for our Muslim worshippers, and Sunday the 9th of August for Christian worshippers, but only at 50 per cent of their capacity.
“Churches whose main worship days fall on Saturdays, are permitted to hold their services on Saturdays, subject to the same guidelines as churches holding services on Sundays.
“We must reiterate that places of worship are only permitted to have their regular once-a-week services on the designated days. For the avoidance of doubt, churches are mosques are not permitted to have other services or fellowships outside of their main weekly services.
“Places of Worship are allowed to schedule multiple services, on their designated worship days, if necessary, as well as also encouraging as many people as possible to participate using virtual means,” the governor said.
Details later …
