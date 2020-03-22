Coronavirus: Worshippers defy govt directives, attend church services

Worshippers at the St Luke’s Catholic Church, Kubwa, Abuja turned out in large crowd during the Sunday Masses, despite the government directive on crowd gathering.

Though there was a slight reduction in the number of worshippers, the 6 am Mass and the 8:30 am Mass witnessed an impressive turnout.

From record made available to Nigerian Tribune, the 6 am Mass had 1039 members (including children) in attendance, while the 8:30 am mass had 1534 members (excluding children) in attendance.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, March 15th, the 6 am mass had 1875 members (including children) in attendance, while the 8:30 am Mass had 1987 (excluding children) members in attendance.

Also on March 8th (Sunday) the 6 am Mass recorded 1391 members (including children), while the 8 am Mass had 1886 members in attendance (excluding children).

On the March 1st (Sunday) the 6 am Mass had 1694 members in attendance (including children), while the 8:30 am had 2020 members (excluding children).

While Nigerian Tribune observed that members were given hand sanitisers as they enter the church, it also observed that the turnout for Sunday’s Masses dropped judging from the records it obtained.

