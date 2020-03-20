Coronavirus: OAU, UI, Law School suspend academic activities

As part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus and to comply with the directives of the Federal Government that all federal universities be closed down to curtail the spread of the virus, authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife; University of Ibadan (UI), Nigerian Law School, Abuja, have announced the closure of the institutions.

The OAU announced the closure through a press release signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olarewaju which stated that all students of the university are to proceed on break and those in the hostels are to vacate the hostels by Monday, March 23 until further notice.

Alongside the shutdown, OAU’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, announced the suspension of all local, national and international conferences, seminars or workshops scheduled to hold in the university until further notice.

Also, the University of Ibadan, in a bulletin signed by the Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, asked students to vacate the school premises from Friday, March 20, as the campus will remain closed until further notice.

The school also promised to make arrangements for international students who can’t vacate their hostels.

“However, the Students’ Affairs Division of the university will see to any need to make special arrangements for international students who are unable to vacate their hostels,” the statement read in part.

UI also directed that primary and secondary schools located within the campus of the institution should be closed down until the pandemic was brought under control.

The Nigerian Law School, Abuja, however, only suspended academic activities for four weeks as contained in a circular signed by the school’s council secretary, Mrs. Max-Uba.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to take proactive steps, the Nigerian Law School will suspend academic activities with effect from Monday, March 23rd, 2020 for a period of four weeks,” the statement read.

Regular and resit candidates of the school are affected as the school asks students to look out for Externship placement from April 10th 2020.