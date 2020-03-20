An actress in the English version of Nollywood, Nkiru Umeh, has disclosed how she lost two houses, two cars, her cosmetic shop, and other properties she said was worth N50 million to the recent pipeline explosion that happened at the Abule Ado area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the actress, who said she was in the church with her family when the incident happened, added that though she was still in shock over her loss, she was grateful to God that she and her family members did not die in the tragedy.

The Abule Ado explosion occurred in the morning of Sunday, March 15, and reportedly claimed the lives of over 22 people and destroyed many buildings, cars and other property.

According to Umeh on her Instagram handle Instagram handle @angelnikky: “My beauty complex and my house were directly opposite Bethlehem Girls College and the explosion happened right in front of the school. Everything went down. I thank God for life.

“Still in shock to even talk but my anger is that the media houses and the government are lying to the public. All the same, It is well. I will narrate on this more when I am out of shock.

“For now, my hands are still shaking. God just showed me how special I am. How he loves my family. Yes, I lost two houses, two cars, all properties, clothes, shoes, AngelNikky Cosmetics goods worth close to N10 million.

“My beauty complex and everything inside worth close to N50 million and of course my resident mansion and properties inside which only myself and whoever has been to my house can tell how beautiful it was. Should we talk about my closet?

“If you know AngelNikky, you can imagine AngelNikky’s closet. The fire took it. All it is well is what I can say because I have my life, my husband, my children, my PA, my husband’s boys, we are all alive.

“By the grace of God, material things can be replaced. No one can replace a life. Gratitude to God remains my attitude,” she said.

She has featured in the following movies: The Judgment, The Blind Soul, Close to My Heart, The Royal Maid, Kiss and the Bride, The Three Blind, Heart of a Maid.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE