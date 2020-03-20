Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency, a World Bank assisted project, has presented cheques for over twelve point six million naira to three different vulnerable groups within Orumba North and South Local Government Areas of the state.

The cheques, which are for the execution of their chosen micro-projects, were presented to them at their various communities.

Tribune Online learnt that the beneficiaries include; ObinwanneVulnerable Group Ndiokolo community and Obinwanne Vulnerable GroupUmuonyiba- Ufuma both in Orumba North Local Government Area and Udo an Oganiru Vulnerable Group Owerre Ezukala in Orumba South local government area.

Obinwanne Vulnerable Group Ndiokolo received the sum of over four point seven million naira for construction of solar energy inverter at their health centre, a solar water borehole and open market stores while Obinwanne Vulnerable Group Umuonyiba village Ufuma received over three point three million naira to construct a health centre and sink water borehole.

For Udo na Oganiru Vulnerable Group Owerre Ezukala, cheques for over four point six million naira were presented to them for the construction of open market stores and sinking of two boreholes.

Presenting the cheques yesterday, at the various communities, the General Manager, Anambra State Community and Social DevelopmentAgency, Mr Chudi Mojekwu, while announcing that the cheques represent fifty per cent first tranches, stressed the need for strict compliance with the laid down specifications, rules and regulations guiding the

project.

Mr Mojekwu charged the communities to give their undiluted support to the Vulnerable Groups to complete the projects in record time since according to him, the projects will benefit the entire community and beyond.

The Transition Committee Chairman for Orumba South Local GovernmentArea, Mr Raymond Onyegu, who described the project as a bottom-top approach to development, assured to give them all necessary support to complete the projects in record time and seek for more.

In their separate contributions, the President-General of Ndiokolo Development Union, Mr Fidelis Nwafor and the President of Umuonyibavillage Ufuma, Mr Ephraim Nwafor extolled Governor Wille Obiano for availing them the opportunity of being part of the beneficiaries adding that his administration remains the best to them.

The chairpersons of the various vulnerable groups described the projects as a dream come true and a new dawn in their communities.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE