As WAEC marks 68th anniversary, Oyo eulogises council for sustaining quality education

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, has eulogised the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for its 68 years’ experience in conducting the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and its ability to sustain high-quality Ordinary Level certificates issued by the council since inception.

The commissioner gave the commendation on Monday at the 68th anniversary ceremony organised by the Ibadan Zonal office of the council.

According to him, the council has established an indelible legacy in Nigeria’s educational system, in terms of standard questions and in the conduct of the examinations on which other examination bodies in Nigeria and in other African countries built on.

He expressed satisfaction with the working relationship between the council and the state ministry of Education on the academic performance advancement of the state’s senior secondary schools, especially in the area of counselling, stressing that WAEC has made African proud among other countries in the world.

Speaking in the same vein, the registrar of the council, Mr Patech Bah and head of the Nigeria National Office, Mr Patrick Areghan, charged the entire staff of the council nationwide to shake off stress and rejuvenate their zeal and commitment towards the building of a new WAEC of our collective dream, encouraging fellow members of the council family to continue to raise high the banner of the council and uphold the ideals upon which the council was founded.

Zonal Coordinator Ibadan Office, Mrs Oluga Chinwe reiterated the importance of teamwork to move the council forward. She appealed to the three states under Ibadan zonal office to continue their patronage with the council. She promised an improved service to the states and to the entire country.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mr Emmanuel Ola Oni, a retired staff of the council, confirmed that there is life and hope for WAEC retiree. According to him, pensions are paid as at when due.