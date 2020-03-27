Coronavirus: D’banj goes spiritual

Nigerian singer D’banj has warned coronavirus to stay away from Nigerians. D’banj shared a photo depicting that he strongly rejects the deadly infection. The singer pleaded the blood of Jesus on the virus . For Nigerian singer D’banj, asides from waging a war against the deadly infection by washing his hands, applying sanitizer and maintaining social distance, the music star revealed he is also praying hard against it. Recently, the Koko Master took to his page on Instagram to warn the virus against coming near him and Nigerians.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

VIDEO: Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to a release by the Bauchi State government, signed by Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mukhtar Gididado. The statement made public on Tuesday contained that, “this is to inform the general public that the result of the six… See the video

Lagos Markets To Shut Down On Friday

Lagos markets, offices, showrooms, and warehouses operating under the umbrella of Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, will shut down, on Friday, over the raging coronavirus epidemic. In a statement issued this morning and signed by Comrade Christopher Okpala and Comrade… Read full story

FG Alerts Nigerians On Existence Of Coronavirus Ransomware

The Federal Government has alerted Nigerians to the existence of an Android-based malicious and fraudulent Coronavirus Ransomware Application, which claims to provide updates on the virus and infections near the user. In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji… Read full story

COVID-19: Osun Senator Goes Into Self-Isolation After Returning From Trip To UK

As the global community battle to contain the spread of covid-19, the lawmaker, representing Osun Central Senatorial District in National Assembly, Senator Ajibola Basiru had gone into self-isolation after a trip to the United Kingdom. Basiru in his tweet handle was reacting to the letter forwarded to the leadership of… Read full story